Former Hampshire police officer charged with sexual offences

The alleged offences took place in various police stations in Hampshire

A former police inspector has been charged with misconduct and sexual offences dating back two decades.

Gerard Hutchings, 64, of Ashurst, was charged with 29 offences, including indecent assault and misconduct in a public office.

The charges relate to 18 complainants, who were aged between 17 and 31 at the time of the alleged offending, between 1999 and 2007.

He is due to appear before Southampton Magistrates' Court on 5 December.

Hampshire Constabulary said the alleged offences took place in various police stations throughout the force area.

Mr Hutchings left the force in 2007. An investigation began in 2021 following reports to police.

