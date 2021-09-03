Former Hampton police officer arrested on child pornography charge

A former officer for Hampton police and more recently for the Kingsmill Police Department was indicted Friday on child pornography charges.

Nathan Allen Jr., 33, of Virginia Beach, was indicted on six federal counts of child porn, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

That includes two counts of attempting to produce child pornography involving a minor when she was between 11 and 12 years old, the indictment said. That took place in 2019 and 2021, the indictment added.

The charges also include three counts of “receiving child pornography” by downloading files at his Virginia Beach home between April and May of this year.

And it includes one count of “accessing” a child porn file at his home with the intent to view it. But according to a criminal complaint filed by federal investigators, hundreds of other child porn files were tied to Allen’s Internet Protocol address during the undercover investigation.

The complaint details several online videos that were obtained by investigators.

Allen worked as a Hampton police officer from February 2020 to this past February, Hampton police spokesman Reggie Williams said. Allen then worked for the Kingsmill Police Department in Williamsburg between mid-May of this year and Aug. 3, said Police Chief Jim West.

The latter is a private department that patrols the Kingsmill on the James residential area and the Kingsmill Resort.

Before those jobs, Allen worked mostly in construction.

Court documents say Allen has been living with his wife and eight children in Virginia Beach. He was arrested Aug. 4, and is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

During an interview with federal agents, the documents say, Allen told them he’d been viewing child pornography since he was 15.

“Allen stated repeatedly that he had tried to stop being involved with child pornography, but that he could not do so, and expressed gratitude at being apprehended by law enforcement,” according to a prosecution document filed with the court.

On Aug. 10, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lawrence Leonard initially granted Allen’s release on a $5,000 bond, ordering that he stay with his mother in North Carolina.

Prosecutors have appealed that decision, asserting that “significant concerning behavior with respect to children” was discovered after Allen’s arrest.

Allen’s attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Andrew Grindrod, could not be reached after business hours Friday.

