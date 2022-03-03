Former Hamtramck police officer arrested in towing scandal

A former Hamtramck police officer was arrested Thursday and is facing a federal bribery charge in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation involving the towing industry, the Detroit police department and a former Detroit councilman.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday, Michael Stout provided sensitive law enforcement information in 2019 to someone in the towing industry in exchange for $1,500 in cash and a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

The towing company businessman, who was working with the FBI, asked Stout to use a law enforcement database to identify cars that he said could be following him and his tow truck drivers. He told Stout a white Subaru was following him and it could be part of a police internal affairs investigation.

Towed cars stored at the DPD yard located on Mt. Elliott in Hamtramck on Oct. 09, 2021.

Stout allegedly helped run searches through the law enforcement database with the help of another, unidentified employee in the Hamtramck Police Department. During a meeting with the towing businessman and an undercover federal agent in December 2019, Stout said the tower was just "paranoid," according to court records.

More: Ex-Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey sentenced to 2 years in prison in bribery case

More: Pay-to-play, corrupt cops and predatory practices: This is Detroit's hidden world of towing

During that same meeting, Stout allegedly also discussed a "scheme" to transport out-of-state abandoned cars to Michigan for resale. The undercover agent was posing as a used car dealership owner.

"Stout talked about other officers who were making money in 'all kinda' ways, including by 'chopping cars,'" according to the criminal complaint against him. "At another point in the conversation, Stout talked about federal authorities questioning him concerning an investigation. Stout said he was not cooperative and simply told the federal investigators 'I don't know nothing.'"

Stout left the Hamtramck police department in 2020, said a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit.

Story continues

Stout will appear in court Thursday for an initial appearance in his case.

He is the sixth defendant charged as part of Operation Northern Hook, an ongoing federal investigation into the local towing industry, the Detroit police department and other matters.

Contact Joe Guillen: jguillen@freepress.com or 313-222-6678. You can follow him on Twitter @joeguillen.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Hamtramck police officer Michael Stout arrested in towing scandal