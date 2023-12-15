Former Hancock County official chosen by Gov. Reeves to lead state economic agency

Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed Bill Cork as the new executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority, the state’s economic development agency.

Cork replaces Laura Hipp Mayer, who served as the agency’s interim executive director since August 2021. The agency has been without a permanent director since 2021, when former director John Rounsaville resigned after the state investigated sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“We are committed to expanding our economy, driving further growth, raising wages, and bringing in more jobs for the people of Mississippi,” Reeves said in a Thursday statement announcing the appointment. “This team will be key to accomplishing that mission, and I have the utmost confidence in them.”

Cork previously served as the deputy director of the agency. Before working in state government, he worked at the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, the Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Sempra Energy Solutions, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“The invitation to lead this amazing group of professionals, as part of Gov. Tate Reeves’ leadership team, is truly humbling,” Cork said in a statement. “I look forward to serving the great state of Mississippi in this new role and building upon the amazing momentum we are achieving together.”

Mayer, a former staffer for Reeves during his time as lieutenant governor, recently left MDA to become the assistant commissioner for external relations at the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.

Reeves’ appointment of Cork will go before the Mississippi Senate for confirmation, but he can serve as the leader of the state agency until the confirmation hearing.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.