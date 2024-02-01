Former New Hanover County commissioner disbarred; acknowledges claims against her are true

New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman is chairwoman of the New Hanover County Commissioners.

Former New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has been disbarred by the North Carolina State Bar.

After years of personal and legal troubles, Olson-Boseman was last investigated back in 2022 by both the State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Bar after it was alleged that Olson-Boseman mishandled client funds.

Allegations of her mishandling of funds surfaced during Olson-Boseman’s tenure as county commissioner. She was accused of mishandling money in her law practice, taking money from her former wife and buying the silence of a critic.

In 2020, Gary Holyfield gave Olson-Boseman $20,000 to file a wrongful death lawsuit on his behalf against the state of North Carolina for the death of his 16-year-old daughter who died in a car crash on I-40. Olson-Boseman reportedly took the money and never filed the lawsuit, nor did she tell Holyfield that she had closed her law firm.

During the investigation, state representative Deb Butler called for Olson-Boseman’s resignation, but ultimately Boseman’s term came to an end after she didn’t move forward to the general election in 2022.

North Carolina State Bar documents show that Olson-Boseman signed an affidavit surrendering her license on Nov. 20, 2023. Nearly two months later, on Jan. 19, 2024, president of the NC State Bar, A. Todd Brown, signed the Order of Disbarment.

"I am aware that there is presently pending an investigation including allegations that Imisappropriated entrusted funds, grossly abdicated my trust account managementobligations, made misrepresentations to the State Bar during a grievance investigation,made a misrepresentation to the court, engaged in contempt of court, engaged in aconflict of interest, collected clearly excessive fees, and neglected a client, in violationof the North Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct," states the affidavit.

Olson-Boseman goes on to acknowledge in the affidavit that "the material facts upon which the grievance is predicated are true."

"My resignation is being submitted because I know that if charges were predicated uponthe misconduct under investigation, I could not successfully defend against them," she said in the affidavit.

