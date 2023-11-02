Former Hardee County deputy charged with animal cruelty through Palmetto dog business

A former Hardee County sheriff's deputy was charged Thursday with animal cruelty in connection with his Palmetto dog-sitting business.

The investigation was initiated after several inquiries were made by concerned residents about footage that was released on social media purported to depict Nicholas Anthony Zotto mistreating a dog named Grizzly through his business Pawesome Sitters. More than 3,000 people have signed a petition urging that Zotto be prosecuted. The Hardee County Sheriff's Office announced his termination on Wednesday.

More: Bicyclist in critical condition after Manatee County crash, trooper says

While State Attorney Ed Brodsky's Office and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office didn't provide specific details on the animal cruelty that was alleged, Manatee County Court records list five different county ordinance infractions that were filed against Zotto by Manatee County Animal Services on Oct. 24.

Details on the citations have been sealed by the court, but the description of the citations alleged no proof of rabies vaccination, abandonment of animals, failure to provide appropriate care, no proof of Manatee County tags and another citation for failing to provide appropriate care.

In case you missed it: 60-year-old man dies after Palmetto shooting, suspect arrested and charged with murder

Zotto worked as a deputy for the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office beginning in April 2022, but he was fired by the agency in connection with the incident. Prior to that, Zotto worked at the Bradenton Police Department and resigned in September 2021.

The filing of charges follows a joint investigation between Manatee County Animal Services, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office.

“This case underscores the dedication of the State Attorney’s Office, the Manatee County Animal Services and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in upholding the welfare of animals within our community,” the Florida State Attorney’s Office of the 12th Judicial Circuit said in a statement. “The State Attorney's office is committed to ensuring justice is served in cases of animal cruelty and upholding the safety and welfare of all animals.

A small claims case was filed against Zotto in August. The plaintiff reported leaving his 5-year-old yellow lab at Pawesome Sitters in July, and the dog owner said his pet developed wounds on his face while in Zotto's care, according to Manatee County Court records. Because Zotto failed to appear, a judge ruled in the plaintiff's favor.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Former Hardee County deputy charged with animal cruelty