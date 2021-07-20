Former Harford bank teller convicted of attempted murder, other charges stemming from 2019 home invasion

Jul. 20—A former Harford County bank teller was convicted last week of attempted murder and a host of other charges related to a 2019 home invasion of a bank customer.

Nathan Michael Newell, now 21, was found guilty of breaking into a 78-year-old man's home in 2019 to rob him after the man made a large withdrawal from the bank where Newell worked, according to the Harford County State's Attorney's Office.

Newell, who was 19 at the time, gave a partial confession to Harford County Sheriff's deputies after being arrested, and told police he was tired of working two jobs and was trying to afford his own place, according to court documents.

Last Friday, Newell was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, robbery, home invasion, first-degree burglary, attempted theft, and first- and second-degree assault after a two-day bench trial in Harford County, according to electronic court records.

A bench trial is held before a judge rather than a jury. Circuit Court Judge Angela Eaves heard the case.

Newell is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15, and his charges could carry a maximum sentence between 65 and 80 years.

Assistant public defender Marcus Jenkins said he felt that the case was overcharged, particularly the charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder Newell was facing. He was not found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder, but Jenkins said the alleged offense lacked the "specific and requisite intent" that would merit a charge of attempted murder.

"I am a bit disappointed about the resolution of the case," Jenkins said. "I think that some of the convictions are unwarranted."

Jenkins said the defense is "strongly considering" an appeal once sentencing has concluded.

Glenn Kulik, the bank customer, suffered multiple injuries during the incident, and was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of a broken leg, a bruised orbital area, two loose teeth and heart issues.

On Nov. 11, 2019, police responded to the 1800 block of Still Pond Way in Bel Air for the report of a burglary. Deputies were told that an unknown man wearing a mask, and later identified as Newell, rang the doorbell and forced his way into Kulik's home when he opened the door. Newell tried to strangle Kulik until his 57-year-old stepdaughter jumped on Newell's back, according to the prosecution's statement.

Newell slammed her into a wall to get her off of him. According to court records, he held both Kulik and his stepdaughter by the throat at one point, asking where their money was. Newell began punching Kulik in the face, and his stepdaughter went to get a gun from a table in the home's living room. She pulled the trigger three times, aiming at Newell, but the gun was not loaded, according to court documents.

Newell ran upstairs, and the stepdaughter ran to a nearby home to call the police. Nothing was reported missing from the home.

At some point during the altercation, Newell's mask came off, and the victims told police they could identify him if they saw him again.

Kulik told police he thought the robber looked like a bank teller who had served him the week before. In fact, Deputy State's Attorney Gavin Patashnick said, Newell had been the teller to give Kulik the $5,000 cash withdrawal at the bank.

Deputies went to the bank and were told that only one man, Newell, worked there. Kulik and his stepdaughter picked him out of a lineup of photos.

Newell was arrested at Freedom Federal Credit Union's Fountain Green branch on the 1300 block of Churchville Road, where he was briefly an employee.