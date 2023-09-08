Former Harlingen Police Chief Guy Anderson dies, transformed department

Sep. 7—Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Family and friends are remembering Guy Anderson as a loving husband and father who became the longest-serving police chief in the city's history, helping to transform the police department.

Anderson died in his home Aug. 22.

He was 89.

Anderson was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Friday, Texas, the youngest son of Earl B. Anderson and Althea Hayes Anderson.

On Aug. 30, 1952, he married Marilyn Lucille Wilson, with whom he had six children.

He and his family were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Harlingen.

Anderson is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn; his son Michael Anderson; daughter-in-law Debbie Anderson; grandson James Anderson; six siblings, Woodrow Anderson, Earl B. (Rusty) Anderson, Jr., Marie Dudley, Ina Mae Jones, Doris Waters and Shirley Bray.

He is survived by his children Sherry (Sam) Reitz, Arthur (Kristi) Anderson, Joel (Beth) Anderson, Quentin (Eileen) Anderson and Rodney (Cynthia) Anderson and numerous beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Longest serving police chief

In 1953, Anderson enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving in Korea.

After climbing to the rank of corporal, he returned to Harlingen in 1955, joining the Harlingen Police Department, where he took a job as a patrolman.

In 1970, Anderson was 36 when he was appointed police chief, becoming the city's longest-serving chief before retiring in 1993.

During his tenure, Anderson helped transform the department, establishing the Citizen Police Academy, several drug and crime prevention programs along with "one of the most comprehensive policemen's training programs in South Texas."

Anderson was an original member of the Cameron County Emergency Communication District's board of managers, helping develop the county's 9-1-1 emergency telephone system.

In 1993, Harlingen city officials declared the month of February "Guy Anderson Month" to commemorate "Chief Anderson's exemplary devotion and leadership throughout his years of service to the citizens of the city of Harlingen and express sincere appreciation and respect to the man who will always be remembered as 'our chief.'"

Funeral services

Visitation is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Buck Ashcraft San Benito Funeral Home.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Nathan Wendorf officiating.

Burial with full police and military honors will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 602 Morgan Blvd., Harlingen, Texas, 78550.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Buck Ashcraft San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77 in San Benito.