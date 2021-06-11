Former Harrison County officer pleads guilty to child exploitation, voyeurism

Jun. 10—NEW ALBANY — A former Harrison County police officer pleaded guilty to 11 felonies for child exploitation and voyeurism in Floyd County Thursday.

Kerry Freeberg was 56 at the time of his arrest in April 2019, which involved the SWAT team. The arrest followed investigation that year into allegations that Freeberg had been secretly filming videos of children under 14 years old in various states of undress.

When confronted by investigators, Freeberg admitted to hiding a recording device in a bathroom that multiple children used. He was initially charged with one level 5 felony for child exploitation and two level 6 felonies for voyeurism. As the investigation continued, the state amended charges four times, ultimately charging a total of seven level 5 felonies for child exploitation and four level 6 felonies for voyeurism.

Freeberg's bond was initially set at $100,000 cash-only but later reduced to $30,000 court cash. He has been out on bond since May 2019 after 10% or $3,000 was paid on his behalf.

He could face one to 40 years for the charges. A sentencing hearing is set for July 1 at 1:30 in Floyd County Circuit Court.

Freeberg retired from the Harrison County Sheriff's Department in 2017.