Former Harter Bank in downtown Canton to get $7.5M makeover into apartments, market

The former George D. Harter Bank building in downtown Canton is slated to become a 30-unit housing complex with a local market on the ground floor.

The Ohio Department of Development recently announced that a $1.44 million historic preservation tax credit was awarded to the approximately $7.5 million project. The remaining financing will come from private sources and $1.2 million in federal historic preservation tax credits, according to the owners' state application.

"The tax credit is a major factor in the decision to move forward with the project given the cost of renovations in addition to other market factors such as the rise of construction materials and labor in general, as well as contemplated interest rates upon refinance," it stated.

Pennsylvania developers drawn to Canton

The commercial property at 126 Central Plaza N has been vacant since 2016 and was almost foreclosed upon in late 2021. PJT-Pointe West ― an affiliate of the Cuyahoga Falls-based Testa Companies ― sold the property in July 2022 for $892,500 to DDC Canton LLC, according to county property records.

The Pennsylvania-based D&D Realty Group is the new owner behind the plans. Managing Partner Nick Dye wrote in an email that an investor from the Pittsburgh area prompted the expansion into eastern Ohio.

"Upon visiting downtown Canton, we were impressed with the cleanliness and vibrancy of the downtown," he said. "We have redeveloped a few historic buildings in PA that have an uncanny resemblance to the Harter Bank Building, and we knew this project was the perfect opportunity to replicate our model in Ohio."

D&D Realty has a "record of transforming distressed downtown buildings into new mixed-use developments in similar markets in Pennsylvania," Dye said. The "luxury apartment" complex will be the company's sixth historic preservation project in as many years.

New life for once-stately bank

The three-floor mezzanine lobby will be used for a food and small business market in coordination with the city of Canton. Floors two through nine will be converted into market-rate apartments and the basement will be for tenant storage, according to the application.

"Each floor will feature two one-bedroom apartments and one, one-bedroom apartment," it stated.

Work is expected to start this summer and be finished by the end of 2024. About 51 or 52 permanent jobs should be created once the 1922 bank building revitalization is complete.

Canton City Planner Donn Angus said plans for the mezzanine "makerspace and market" still are tentative but the city will welcome additional downtown housing and plans to put a vacant building to use.

"We are extremely, extremely excited and encouraged by the news of their tax credit and very excited about that building coming back into the fold," he said.

