Former Hartford charter school CEO found guilty of kidnapping four women who were attacked in their homes in the 80s

After less than an hour of deliberations, a jury found Michael Sharpe guilty on all counts in cases that had once gone cold for decades.

A jury of three men and three women deliberated for about 40 minutes in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday and quickly returned eight guilty verdicts for first-degree kidnapping and kidnapping in the commission of a felony.

At least two of the four women who were attacked by Sharpe were in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. They wept as they exited the courtroom, the weight of 38 years of fear finally lifting.

Since 1984, the women known in court as Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 and 4 have wondered who the man who attacked them was, and where he might be. In their minds, he often lurked around every corner and in the dark of their bedrooms where he has appeared under the cover of night nearly four decades ago.

Sharpe, who has been free on a promise to appear in court, was ordered held on a $2.5 million bond after being found guilty at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was immediately placed into handcuffs by court marshals, as his daughter, who was seated right behind him, wept.

Sharpe, a 71-year-old former Connecticut charter school CEO, is scheduled to be sentenced in Hartford Superior Court on Jan. 9.