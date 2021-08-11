Former Hartshorne city treasurer dies

Aug. 11—A former Hartshorne city treasurer who pleaded guilty this year to theft of federal funds during her tenure with the city has died.

Shirley Day, 72, died Tuesday, the News-Capital has confirmed. She pleaded guilty in June to one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds "by fraud, embezzlement, and otherwise" from the city of Hartshorne, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors announced following the plea they would seek probation and restitution totaling $160,043 against Day to be paid to the city of Hartshorne.

Doug Horn, the senior litigation counsel with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, said Wednesday prosecutors will file a motion to dismiss the case against Day and he was confident it will be dismissed.

Horn said restitution can be ordered at sentencing and since Day wasn't sentenced, restitution will not be ordered.

A 2017 investigatory audit by the state auditor's office showed a possible amount of $1,725,336.16 of the city of Hartshorne's utility revenues were not deposited during the combined periods of July 2009 through July 2016.

Day was one of three former Hartshorne city officials — including former mayor Carolyn Trueblood and former city clerk Meredith Dawn Dunkin — criticized in the state auditor's report for mismanagement of city finances.

Dunkin pleaded guilty in November 2020 and admitted to stealing more than $83,000 from the city between 2013 and 2016 by use of a city-issued credit card. She was sentenced in May to nine months in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and ordered to pay $80,083.35 to the city of Hartshorne.

Both Day and Dunkin retired from their city positions. Trueblood resigned as Hartshorne mayor and has not been charged.

