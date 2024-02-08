Former haunted house catches fire, collapses in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm building fire in Murray on Wednesday night, after an unoccupied warehouse caught fire.

Six engines and four ladder trucks responded to the fire, with officials telling ABC4.com that crews would remain at the scene throughout the night. After crews had been on the scene for about an hour, the roof of the structure collapsed.

These Utah households may soon lose affordable internet access

“This is a defensive fire,” Murray City Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Olson told ABC4.com. “That means we’re not able to send people in due to the heavy fire conditions and the limited access.”

There were no injuries reported, but the roads — Vine Street between Arrowhead and 5600 — will be closed for some time, according to Olson.

Olson told ABC4.com the fire was initially called in as a smoke investigation and a single engine responded. However, with the amount of smoke and fire spread, additional help was requested as the second alarm went off, Olson told ABC4.com.

What will this week’s snows mean for Utah’s snowpack?

“Pretty early to say, but just due to the amount of smoke that you can read off of the fire, there’s going to be heavy damage to the structure and contents,” Olson said.

Officials said the structure has changed occupancies several times over the past few years. According to Olson, the structure used to be both a haunted house and a restaurant but was most recently being used as simply a warehouse.

According to Olson, investigators with the Murray City Fire Department were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.