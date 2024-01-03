Former Hayfield High School principal pleads guilty in juvenile sex assault case from when he was a minor

Jan. 2—WABASHA, Minn. — The former principal of Hayfield High School pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting several juveniles decades ago.

Grant Thomas Klennert, 38, of Hayfield, pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault and one second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, all felonies.

One charge each of first-degree criminal sexual assault and second-degree criminal sexual conduct were dropped.

Klennert was

accused of forcefully sexually assaulting three juveniles when Klennert himself was a juvenile

in Wabasha County. He was arrested in December 2022. He had been the principal of Hayfield High School the seven years prior to his arrest and had been employed with the school district for 16 years.

According to the criminal complaint, Klennert sexually assaulted three different juveniles between 1997 and the fall of 2003.

The sexual assaults were first reported to law enforcement in October 2022 by a man who accused Klennert of forcefully sexually assaulting him almost weekly over the course of several years while both were juveniles.

The assaults started when Klennert, who is five years older than the victim, was in the seventh grade.

The man told law enforcement that he told his mother what was happening when he was in the fourth grade and was told not to mention it to anyone else.

Another victim, who is nearly three years younger than Klennert, told officers that Klennert sexually assaulted her when she was around 13 and said she witnessed Klennert sexually assault the previous victim.

Klennert was also accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old male juvenile in 2001. Klennert would have been 16 years old at the time.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Wabasha County District Court.