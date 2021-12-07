Former head of DWP agrees to plead guilty to bribery charge

Dakota Smith
·1 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12, 2019 David H. Wright, General Manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the nation&#39;s largest municipally-owned utility, and Marty Adams during a a meeting at Department of Water and Power headquarters Tuesday, February 12, 2019 were Los Angeles Mayor Eric c Garcetti announced that the Department of Water and Power won&#39;t spend billions of dollars rebuilding three gas-fired power plants along the coast. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
David H. Wright, shown in 2019, was general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Federal prosecutors said Monday he had agreed to plead guilty to one count of bribery. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The former head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has agreed to plead guilty to a bribery charge in a corruption case that involved the utility and City Atty. Mike Feuer's office, prosecutors said Monday.

David H. Wright, 62, of Riverside accepted bribes from a lawyer in exchange for his official action for a $30-million, no-bid DWP contract, officials said. Wright also admitted in the plea agreement that he participated in several other corrupt schemes while serving as head of DWP, officials said.

Paul Paradis, the attorney whose company received the contract, agreed last week to plead guilty to one count of bribery and is cooperating with the ongoing federal criminal investigation. Paradis had begun covertly cooperating with the FBI by late March 2019, prosecutors said Monday.

The FBI raided the DWP and other city offices in July 2019, prompting Mayor Eric Garcetti to remove Wright from his job.

This is a developing story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

