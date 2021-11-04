Former head of Jared Fogle's foundation pleads guilty to sexually exploiting young girls

Russell Taylor, who headed former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle’s charitable foundation, has agreed to plead guilty to 30 federal charges related to the production and distribution of sexually explicit images of underage girls.

Court records show the photographs and videos were made with cameras hidden in Taylor's westside home between March 2011 and April 2015. Some depicted Taylor and his then-wife engaging in sex acts with the minors. The girls depicted in the images were between the ages of 11 and 17 at the time, according to charging documents.

Taylor previously pleaded guilty in 2015 to producing and distributing child pornography. He was sentenced to 27 years, but his conviction was overturned in 2020 after a judge ruled his defense lawyer was ineffective because he failed to challenge three charges that were not supported by the legal facts of the case.

The new case was filed by federal prosecutors in May 2020 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. Taylor filed a petition to plead guilty in June.

Taylor’s ex-wife, Angela Baldwin, was convicted last week in the case. She and Taylor were divorced in 2017.

Baldwin was found guilty of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of conspiracy to produce visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and one count of possession of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Taylor shared some of the photos and videos with Fogle, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to possession or distribution of child pornography and traveling across state lines to have commercial sex with a minor. He is serving a 15-year sentence at a prison facility in Colorado. His projected release date is March 24, 2029, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons online records.

Court documents indicate at least nine girls were victims in the 2020 case against Taylor. Among the images cited by prosecutors were photographs or videos of the young girls, who were guests at the Taylor home, changing clothes and using the bathroom. But others depicted the minors engaged in sex acts, some with Taylor and Baldwin.

Several of the victims were related to Taylor or Baldwin, according to court records, while others were friends of those girls.

Online court records do not list a sentencing date for Taylor or Baldwin.

Taylor's change of plea petition says there has been no agreed upon sentence. Twenty-four of the charges against Taylor carry prison terms of 15-30 years, while six others call for sentences of up to 20 years.

