Former head of police watchdog charged with raping child

The former head of the police watchdog has been charged with raping a girl aged under 16.

Michael Lockwood, 64, who resigned from the the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) last year, allegedly committed three offences of rape against the girl in the mid-1980s.

He has also been charged with six offences of indecent assault from between October 1985 and March 1986.

Rosemary Ainslie, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “After carefully considering all of the evidence provided to us by Humberside Police, we have authorised charges against Michael Lockwood, 64, for nine offences under the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

“Mr Lockwood has been charged with six counts of indecent assault and three offences of rape against a girl under the age of 16, alleged to have been committed during the 1980s.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Lockwood are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Mr Lockwood will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on 28 June at 2pm.

