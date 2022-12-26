Former head of Russian Space Corporation says he is facing paralysis

Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonaut programmes and aerospace research – ed.], who was recently injured in a restaurant in Donetsk during a birthday celebration, said that he is facing paralysis.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS; Rogozin on Telegram

Quote from Rogozin: "I am staying in bed, preparing for the operation, and tomorrow it should take place. The fragment is in my cervical vertebrae. It cannot be left [in the body - ed.] because of possible paralysis. It is also a problem to remove it. They [doctors - ed.] are thinking (about how to remove the fragment)."

Details: On his Telegram feed, Rogozin called the alleged shelling of a restaurant in Donetsk a "terrorist attack" and said that "not only his soldiers and comrades-in-arms" were injured there, but also the hotel staff.

He also claimed to "get reports twice a day about each victim: what the dynamics of the condition are, what and who is treating them, and whether everything needed is provided."

Rogozin also said that he "has long considered himself a citizen of Donetsk" and that he allegedly "participated in the battles for the liberation of Donbas".

Background:

On 21 December, Dmitry Rogozin, the ex-head of Roscosmos, and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "Donetsk People’s Republic", were injured in occupied Donetsk, supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side.

At the time, Russian media reported that Rogozin had received a shrapnel wound to the soft tissues of the head, a penetrative shrapnel wound to the glutes and a penetrative shrapnel wound to the left hip.

Later, Rogozin stated that a 3x4mm metal shard hit him above his right shoulder blade. He did not report any other injuries.

Later, it was reported that doctors were not able to remove a piece of shrapnel from Dmitry Rogozin.

