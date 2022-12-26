Former head of Russian Space Corporation says he is facing paralysis

Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonaut programmes and aerospace research – ed.], who was recently injured in a restaurant in Donetsk during a birthday celebration, said that he is facing paralysis.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet  TASS; Rogozin on Telegram

Quote from Rogozin: "I am staying in bed, preparing for the operation, and tomorrow it should take place. The fragment is in my cervical vertebrae. It cannot be left [in the body - ed.] because of possible paralysis. It is also a problem to remove it. They [doctors - ed.] are thinking (about how to remove the fragment)."

Details: On his Telegram feed, Rogozin called the alleged shelling of a restaurant in Donetsk a "terrorist attack" and said that "not only his soldiers and comrades-in-arms" were injured there, but also the hotel staff.

He also claimed to "get reports twice a day about each victim: what the dynamics of the condition are, what and who is treating them, and whether everything needed is provided."

Rogozin also said that he "has long considered himself a citizen of Donetsk" and that he allegedly "participated in the battles for the liberation of Donbas".

Background:

  • On 21 December, Dmitry Rogozin, the ex-head of Roscosmos, and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "Donetsk People’s Republic", were injured in occupied Donetsk, supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side.

  • At the time, Russian media reported that Rogozin had received a shrapnel wound to the soft tissues of the head, a penetrative shrapnel wound to the glutes and a penetrative shrapnel wound to the left hip.

  • Later, Rogozin stated that a 3x4mm metal shard hit him above his right shoulder blade. He did not report any other injuries.

  • Later, it was reported that doctors were not able to remove a piece of shrapnel from Dmitry Rogozin.

