Former head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court suspended from court duties by High Council of Justice

High Council of Justice has suspended former head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev from hearing court cases, according to the council’s post Facebook on Feb. 6.

Earlier, Knyazev was released from custody on bail of UAH 18.2 million ($486,000).

According to the decision, Knyazev was forbidden to leave Kyiv without permission from the detective, prosecutor, and court. He was also required to surrender his passport and other documents allowing him to leave and enter Ukraine, and to wear an electronic monitoring device.

On May 15, Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) confirmed Knyazev’s arrest in a case involving accepting a $2.7 million bribe.

On May 16, the Supreme Court removed Knyazev from his leadership position in a vote of no confidence.

On Oct. 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reportedly completed the investigation of the case.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine