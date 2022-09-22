Former headmaster pleads guilty to unlawful sexual activity with 15-year-old student

The former headmaster of a West Palm Beach-area private school received a sentence of a year in the Palm Beach County Jail this month after he pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Randall Konsker, 57, pleaded to two counts of the charge during a plea hearing Sept. 2 before Circuit Judge Howard Coates. He originally was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and 10 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Coates sentenced Konsker to 364 days in the county jail to be followed by two years of probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Konsker was arrested in January 2019 after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleged that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a student, then age 15. At the time he was the headmaster and principal at Matlock Academy in suburban West Palm Beach, according to PBSO records.

The age of consent in Florida is 18 years old. No one under age 16 can give consent under any circumstances. People between 16 and 17 can give consent only to a partner up to the age of 23. People 24 years old or older commits a felony if they engage in sexual activity with someone younger than 18.

Konksker's accuser told investigators the principal began sending texts that were "getting flirty." In the ensuing months, the teen said, the text exchanges "escalated" and grew more explicit.

Eventually, the teen said, the teen agreed to perform sex acts on Konsker, who also touched the teen sexually. The teen also told authorities of receiving rides home from Konsker on several occasions.

