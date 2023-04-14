Former Hebron police officer in custody on felony charges; wife still at large

A former Hebron police officer charged with felonies for neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance for reportedly growing and selling hallucinogenic mushrooms from his home with his wife was taken into custody during a routine traffic stop in Pulaski County late Thursday afternoon, police said.

Casey Robinson, 36, of the 800 South block of County Road 600 West in rural Hebron, was booked into the Porter County Jail at 4 a.m. Friday, according to the jail’s booking roster. He has since bonded out; his bond was set at $1,500 cash, according to online court records.

Casey Robinson served with the Hebron Police Department from 2010 until he resigned in 2021, according to Chief Joshua Noel. He was a patrolman when he resigned.

His wife, Crystal Robinson, 38, charged with the same Level 6 felonies, remains at large, according to Scott Sejda, assistant chief of the Hebron Police Department. Online court records reflect that her bond will be set at an initial hearing.

Charging documents for the Robinsons were filed April 5 and unsealed Thursday. The Robinsons were not home when members of the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group served their arrest warrants on April 5, Sejda said, but Crystal Robinson’s minor children were.

“Since that day they have not come back. Does that hurt their case? Absolutely,” Sejda said, adding the Robinsons could have turned themselves in. “They chose to run.”

Crystal Robinson’s children have been entrusted with a relative, Sejda said.

According to an arrest report from the Pulaski County Sheriff Office in Winamac, around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, a deputy received an alert from the county’s license plate reading system that a “wanted person” was traveling north on U.S. 35 into Pulaski County.

The deputy found the vehicle, a white 2013 Ford Explorer, and conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 35 just north of Pulaski County Road 250 North. The deputy was able to identify Casey Robinson, according to the report, and take him into custody.

Police confiscated a Glock 22 from the vehicle’s center console and 45 hollow point rounds, according to the report.

The charges against the Robinsons date back to Sept. 24, according to court documents, and state that Crystal Robinson has four underage children living with her.

The children were placed in a situation that endangered their lives or health by “manufacturing, keeping and selling drugs (psilocybin mushrooms) within the home where her children live and have access to,” according to the documents.

Casey Robinson, according to his charges, was “knowingly keeping drugs (psilocybin mushrooms) in the house and where the children have access.”

The Robinsons’ cases have been assigned to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

