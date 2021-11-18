Former Hempfield drug treatment counselor indicted on fraud, identity theft charges

Nov. 18—A former Greensburg woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities said she used the identity of a person she met at a Hempfield drug treatment center to secure a bank loan and credit card, according to court papers.

Nina Marie Barkley, 34, is charged with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. She has addresses listed in court records as West Mifflin and Lemont Furnace.

Barkley was first arrested by state police in Westmoreland County in August on numerous counts of identity theft, receiving stolen property, theft and forgery.

The grand jury said Barkley was working at a Greensburg drug treatment center as a counselor when a person identified in the indictment as KP arrived as a patient in April. KP provided biographical and personal information to Barkley during intake and counseling sessions, according to court papers.

The indictment states that Barkley used KP's personal information in May to apply for a line of credit and cash a $7,900 check. She is accused of using the person's identity to get a credit card that she used for personal expenses, according to the indictment. It was unclear from court papers the amount Barkley is accused of spending on the credit card.

When investigators tracked Barkley down on July 14 in West Mifflin, she initially identified herself as a person named Kristin who was a patient at the treatment center, according to court papers. Troopers said when filing the state charges that Barkley no longer worked at the treatment center.

State police had accused her of using Kristin's identity to open five loans, two lines of credit and a credit card at seven banks in May and June, netting $57,000 in bank loans. It was unclear what would happen with the state case. Barkley has been free on $150,000 bail in that case since late August.

In the federal case, she is free on $10,000 unsecured bond. Barkley waived her arraignment Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .