Former Hendersonville resident charged in sexual assault cold case

A former Hendersonville resident was recently charged in a 2005 sexual assault cold case.

On Jan. 25, detectives from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested and charged Jerry Dean Franks, 54 in connection with a 2005 sexual assault case, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

DNA evidence allegedly linked Franks to the offense by using CODIS -- Combined DNA Index System, the release said. Franks’ DNA was reportedly in CODIS because of a previous criminal charge of a sexual related offense in South Carolina.

Franks has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child. . He was in custody in Pickens County, South Carolina. He waived extradition and was transported to the Henderson County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $65,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Former Hendersonville NC resident charged in sexual assault cold case