Former Heritage High School student sentenced to 10 years in shooting of two students last year

A Newport News judge on Friday sentenced a former student at Heritage High School to 10 years behind bars in a shooting that wounded two students at the school last fall.

Circuit Court Judge Christopher Papile sentenced Jacari M. Taylor — who was 15 at the time of the shooting — to a blended sentence that will include time in both a juvenile detention center and a state prison.

“I can’t ignore that he brought a gun to school, got into an altercation, and decided to pull the gun out, and shot it many times,” Papile said before announcing the sentence.

Taylor faced up to 65 years behind bars in the shooting that hit the 17-year-old student he was fighting with at least three times, including on the side of his face. Another shot struck the leg of a 17-year-old female student — an innocent bystander in the leg who was running down the hallway.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis White asked Papile to sentence Taylor to 10 years and seven months.

One of Taylor’s lawyers, Assistant Public Defender Emily Hunt, asked for a sentence of five years, which would have allowed him to serve his entire sentence in a juvenile detention center.

Papile, however, noted that in July 2020, when Taylor was 14, he was charged with shooting a teenager on 35th Street and Orcutt Avenue.

Taylor had pleaded guilty in that case and was pending a final disposition at the time of the Heritage shooting. In fact, a juvenile court ordered him to wear an electronic ankle monitor only about 10 days earlier.

“It wasn’t the first time he had taken out a gun and shot somebody,” Papile said in noting the prior case.

