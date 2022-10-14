Former Hernando deputy forced person into sex by threatening arrest, sheriff says

A former Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputy was charged with sexual battery on Thursday based on accusations that he forced a person into sex acts by threatening to arrest them if they refused, the agency announced on Friday.

Zachary Carter, 30, turned himself in on Thursday in Pasco County and was booked into jail there on a sexual battery charge. His bail was set at $10,000. It was unclear Friday evening if he had posted bail.

Sheriff’s officials said they were informed earlier this year that two incidents had occurred. In both cases, Carter met the person while on duty and in uniform, sheriff’s officials said in a news release on Friday.

Carter resigned from the sheriff’s office when he learned detectives were investigating him, the news release states. He had worked at the agency since 2018.

The news release, which does not specify a gender of the person Carter is accused of sexually battering, states that the State Attorney’s Office worked closely with the department during the investigation and that a warrant had been issued for Carter’s arrest.

“I’m both disappointed and appalled by the actions of this former deputy,” Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in the news release.

An investigation remains in progress, the news release states.