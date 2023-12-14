Former Hesperia school janitor exonerated of child sex abuse charges after years in jail

A Hesperia school janitor, who spent years in jail, was acquitted by a jury of sexually abusing students, his attorneys announced.

On Monday, Pedro Martinez was acquitted on all 10 counts against him. An 11th charge was dismissed during his 3.5-month-long trial, according to a statement from his attorneys.

“We are thrilled that Pedro Martinez has been found not guilty of any of the terrible crimes that he was accused of," defense attorney Ian Wallach stated. "He is home again with his family.”

Pedro Martinez, who appeared in Joshua Tree Superior Court, was released after being jailed since January 2019.

Martinez’s attorneys alleged there was no legitimate evidence in the case and accused the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and sheriff’s department of misconduct.

Martinez’s attorneys didn’t indicate whether their client would sue but said he was considering his options, the Associated Press reported.

“Although the outcome was not what we were seeking, we want to thank the jury members for their time and consideration,” the DA officials stated in an email.

The AP reported that an email seeking comment from the sheriff’s department wasn’t immediately returned.

Martinez arrested

Martinez was arrested after a woman who was a friend of one student’s family claimed that for months he had been molesting 6-year-old boys at Maple Elementary School in Hesperia, his attorneys said.

Prosecutors alleged Martinez took boys into a classroom during school lunch periods and abused them. They charged him with multiple counts related to sexual abuse of a child.

A sheriff’s deputy, who lacked special training in interviewing children, spoke with three boys, Wallach said.

The children denied any wrongdoing and then “seemingly prompted and coerced one of them to agree that some abuse happened,” Wallach stated. “That is the extent of the evidence.”

Further investigation, including DNA testing and interviews with school employees, failed to connect Martinez to any crimes on campus, his defense attorneys said.

“Accusations of child molestation are extremely serious, and we expect law enforcement to respond swiftly and to act with integrity and professionalism at every step,” defense co-counsel Katherine McBroom stated. “In this case, law enforcement seemed to endorse this witch hunt and got carried away with panic, pride, and self-preservation.”

School district statement

Martinez, who was 45 years old when he was arrested, had been a janitor at the school since 2005, the Daily Press reported.

In 2019, Hesperia Unified School District Superintendent David Olney said Martinez had been placed on paid leave and was barred from returning to school grounds pending the outcome of the investigation “as a matter of policy.”

“This news is deeply concerning, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as this matter is investigated,” said Olney then.

It’s unclear how detectives first learned about Martinez, but officials said they found additional victims who corroborated the first victim’s account, the Daily Press reported.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, oral copulation with a child, kidnapping, and sodomy, officials said in a statement.

