A former HFPA president called Black Lives Matter a 'racist hate movement' and attacked one of its founders

A former HFPA president attacked Black Lives Matter in a leaked email, the LA Times reported.

Philip Berk called Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement."

Berk also called co-founder Patrisse Cullors "the self-proclaimed 'trained Marxist.'"

A former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association called Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement" and described co-founder Patrisse Cullors as "the self-proclaimed 'trained Marxist,'" the Los Angeles Times reported.

Former HFPA president and current member Philip Berk, 88, sent an email to organization members and staff, including general counsel and chief operating officer Gregory Goeckner, attacking Cullors and the BLM movement.

The Times reported that Berk didn't cite any sources in the email but appeared to be referencing an article titled "BLM Goes Hollywood" published on conservative commentator David Horowitz's website last week.

The article attacked Cullors for buying a $1.4-million home a year after "race rioters burned buildings and terrorized communities."

"The house is down the road from one of the homes involved in the Manson murders which seems only appropriate since Manson wanted to start a race war. And Black Lives Matter is carrying on Manson's work," the post said about the Topanga Canyon home.

It additionally attacked Cullors and BLM for alleged Hollywood connections.

"The founders of BLM have gone to work acting, writing, consulting, and promoting for Hollywood because their racist hate movement was always an entertainment industry production. BLM's race riots destroyed communities and small businesses, but its brands and buzzwords were a corporate marketing campaign backed by industry talent," the post said.

Insider has attempted to reach Cullors for comment. Last week, she called the post "false and defamatory" and said it was an effort to "discredit and harass" her and her family.

HFPA did not respond to Insider's request for comment but told Variety: "Since its inception, the HFPA has dedicated itself to bridging cultural connections and creating further understanding of different backgrounds through film and TV. The views expressed in the article circulated by Mr. Berk are those of the author of the article and do not - in any way shape or form - reflect the views and values of the HFPA. The HFPA condemns all forms of racism, discrimination, and hate speech and finds such language and content unacceptable."

The Times reported that many members responded by asking to be removed from the email chain.

Despite the pushback, Berk responded with no remorse for his statement. "I'm hearing from my sworn enemies. No surprise," he said.

HFPA has been under pressure since Variety reported in February that the organization, which decides who will win a Golden Globe, did not have any Black members since 2002.

