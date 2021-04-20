A former HFPA president called Black Lives Matter a 'racist hate movement' and attacked one of its founders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
golden globe awards hfpa
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

  • A former HFPA president attacked Black Lives Matter in a leaked email, the LA Times reported.

  • Philip Berk called Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement."

  • Berk also called co-founder Patrisse Cullors "the self-proclaimed 'trained Marxist.'"

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association called Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement" and described co-founder Patrisse Cullors as "the self-proclaimed 'trained Marxist,'" the Los Angeles Times reported.

Former HFPA president and current member Philip Berk, 88, sent an email to organization members and staff, including general counsel and chief operating officer Gregory Goeckner, attacking Cullors and the BLM movement.

The Times reported that Berk didn't cite any sources in the email but appeared to be referencing an article titled "BLM Goes Hollywood" published on conservative commentator David Horowitz's website last week.

The article attacked Cullors for buying a $1.4-million home a year after "race rioters burned buildings and terrorized communities."

"The house is down the road from one of the homes involved in the Manson murders which seems only appropriate since Manson wanted to start a race war. And Black Lives Matter is carrying on Manson's work," the post said about the Topanga Canyon home.

It additionally attacked Cullors and BLM for alleged Hollywood connections.

"The founders of BLM have gone to work acting, writing, consulting, and promoting for Hollywood because their racist hate movement was always an entertainment industry production. BLM's race riots destroyed communities and small businesses, but its brands and buzzwords were a corporate marketing campaign backed by industry talent," the post said.

Insider has attempted to reach Cullors for comment. Last week, she called the post "false and defamatory" and said it was an effort to "discredit and harass" her and her family.

HFPA did not respond to Insider's request for comment but told Variety: "Since its inception, the HFPA has dedicated itself to bridging cultural connections and creating further understanding of different backgrounds through film and TV. The views expressed in the article circulated by Mr. Berk are those of the author of the article and do not - in any way shape or form - reflect the views and values of the HFPA. The HFPA condemns all forms of racism, discrimination, and hate speech and finds such language and content unacceptable."

The Times reported that many members responded by asking to be removed from the email chain.

Despite the pushback, Berk responded with no remorse for his statement. "I'm hearing from my sworn enemies. No surprise," he said.

HFPA has been under pressure since Variety reported in February that the organization, which decides who will win a Golden Globe, did not have any Black members since 2002.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • HFPA Responds to Former President’s Email Criticizing Black Lives Matter Movement

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has issued a statement following an email sent by its former president calling the Black Lives Matter organization “a hate movement.” The L.A. Times published an article on Monday detailing the email, which was reportedly sent on Sunday. According to the Times, former HFPA president and current member Phil Berk […]

  • Fact check: Missing context in claim about Black Lives Matter co-founder's property purchases

    We rate claims about a Black Lives Matters co-founder's property purchases as missing context.

  • Leaked Email From Former HFPA President Calls Black Lives Matter a ‘Hate Movement’

    UPDATED, April 19, 9:08 PT with a statement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association board, condemning former president and current member Phil Berk’s comments about Black Lives Matter. As the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues to face scrutiny for its lack of Black members, former president Phil Berk has come under fire over a leaked email sent to members with a post describing Black Lives Matter as a “hate movement.” The HFPA board issued a statement Sunday night in response to Berk’s email to members, saying it “finds such language and content unacceptable.” “Since its inception, the HFPA has dedicated itself to bridging cultural connections and creating further understanding of different backgrounds through film and TV,” the statement read. “The views expressed in the article circulated by Mr. Berk are those of the author of the article and do not — in any way shape or form — reflect the views and values of the HFPA. The HFPA condemns all forms of racism, discrimination and hate speech and finds such language and content unacceptable.” Berk’s email, which was obtained by TheWrap and first reported on by the Los Angeles Times. appears to be a copy of an article on conservative website FrontPage Mag titled “BLM Goes Hollywood,” which criticized BLM founder Patrisse Cullors for buying a $1.4 million house in Topanga Canyon. “The house is down the road from one of the homes involved in the Manson murders which seems only appropriate since Manson wanted to start a race war. And Black Lives Matter is carrying on Manson’s work,” says the post. Also Read: HFPA Rejected Press Conferences for Black-Led Projects Like 'Bridgerton,' Insiders Say (Exclusive) HFPA board members in the email thread chastised Berk, who served eight terms as the organization’s president, for his post, with one member calling him a “thundering disgrace.” Gregory Goeckner, current COO and general counsel for HFPA, wrote to Berk that “it is not appropriate to circulate material such as this, which many members and staff find deeply offensive, to all members and staff as though it is a matter of Association business.” “I only intended to illustrate the hypocricy [sic] that engulfs us I forwarded it as a point of information I had no hidden agenda I now regret having sent it,” Berk responded. The HFPA’s scandal-ridden year began just before the Golden Globes when the Times published an expose outlining millions of dollars in payments sent to members as well as noting that none of the organization’s 87 members are Black despite the rise of the #OscarsSoWhite movement since 2015. TheWrap has since reported that the HFPA also denied requests to hold press conferences for “Bridgerton,” “Girls Trip,” and “Queen & Slim,” three projects featuring Black casts and directors that all failed to receive Golden Globe nominations. Also Read: Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay Call Out Golden Globes Voters for 'Ignorance,' Self-Dealing In response to TheWrap’s report, filmmaker Ava DuVernay shared her own experience at an HFPA press conference for her Central Park Five miniseries “When They See Us,” which she said had minimal attendance from members. “Less than 20 of them showed up. Based on the quality of their questions, I jokingly asked ‘Have any of you seen the series?’ Crickets,” she tweeted. “More came in the room when the pix were to be taken, at which time two peddled their scripts.” The HFPA has pledged to have at least 13 Black members by the end of the year and to release further diversity reforms by May 6. Shaun Harper, professor of race, gender and LGBTQ issues at the USC Marshall School of Business has been hired as a diversity advisor while an outside law firm has been brought in to review the organization’s bylaws. “Since its inception, the HFPA has dedicated itself to bridging cultural connections and creating further understanding of different backgrounds through film and TV,” the HFPA said in a statement responding to Berk’s email. “The views expressed in the article circulated by Mr. Berk are those of the author of the article and do not — in any way shape or form – reflect the views and values of the HFPA. The HFPA condemns all forms of racism, discrimination and hate speech and finds such language and content unacceptable.” Read original story Leaked Email From Former HFPA President Calls Black Lives Matter a ‘Hate Movement’ At TheWrap

  • "Chilling": Minnesota governor denounces alleged police violence against media

    Gov. Tim Walz (D) spoke out Sunday over allegations that journalists covering unrest in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center have endured police violence, telling CBS Minnesota: "Apologies are not enough, it just cannot happen."Why it matters: Since violations of press freedoms came to national attention last year, with reports of journalists being arrested and assaulted while covering anti-racism protests, violent encounters with law enforcement seem to have become the norm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.@GovTimWalz This is hideous and entirely unacceptable. What are you doing to ensure accountability and make sure it doesn't happen again? https://t.co/36iSK5244D— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 18, 2021 Walz told CBS Minnesota, "We all need to recognize the assault on media across the world and even in our country over the last few years is chilling. ... We cannot function as a democracy if they're not there."Driving the news: Media attorney Leita Walker, representing nearly 30 news outlets and government transparency groups, sent Walz and Minnesota law enforcement leaders a letter Saturday outlining allegations of police assaulting and harassing journalists during protests over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.These include allegations that two New York Times photojournalists were "harassed by officers" and the alleged violent treatment of CNN producer Carolyn Sung, who Walker said was trying to comply with a dispersal order when she was arrested by state troopers.Zoom in: Walker writes that "troopers grabbed Sung by her backpack and threw her to the ground, zip-tying her hands behind her back" while she repeatedly identified herself as a journalists, noting she had shown her credentials.After being zip-tied a trooper allegedly yelled at Sung, who is Asian American, "Do you speak English?""She was patted down and searched by a female officer who put her hands down Sung’s pants and in her bra, fingerprinted, electronically body-scanned, and ordered to strip and put on an orange uniform before attorneys working on her behalf were able to locate her and secure her release, a process that took more than two hours."Excerpt from Walker's letterFreelance photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden, who was covering the demonstrations for the New York Times, told the outlet Sunday police used batons to bang on the windows of the car he was in last Tuesday to "force" him out, allegedly attacking him and his camera."It was definitely scary — I've never been in a situation like that with so many police officers hitting me, hitting my equipment," he said.What they're saying: Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement Saturday that, in accordance with a federal judge's temporary restraining order issued a day earlier, members of the press "are exempted from general dispersal orders.""Following feedback from media, and in light of a recent temporary restraining order ... MSP will not photograph journalists or their credentials," the statement said."In addition, MSP will no longer include messaging at the scene advising media where they can go to safely cover events. "While journalists have been detained and released during enforcement actions after providing credentials, no journalists have been arrested."Minnesota State PatrolOf note: Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was last month acquitted of all charges by a jury following her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last summer — which observers noted had flown in the face of First Amendment protections.Journalists must be allowed to safely cover protests and civil unrest. I’ve directed our law enforcement partners to make changes that will help ensure journalists do not face barriers to doing their jobs. https://t.co/r4s2VpGp0C— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 18, 2021 Go deeper: For more coverage, sign up for the Axios Twin Cities newsletter.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Letters to the Editor: English is 'riddled' with gun metaphors. Let's stop using them

    Even in a column advocating gun control, language was used that depends on a reader's familiarity with gun violence. We have to stop talking like this.

  • Garland says DOJ is 'pouring its resources' into stopping domestic terrorists 'before they can attack'

    At a ceremony Monday commemorating the 26th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is "pouring its resources into stopping domestic violent extremists before they can attack, prosecuting those who do, and battling the spread of the kind of hate that leads to tragedies like the one we mark here today." The bombing targeted the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, and killed 168 people, including 19 children in a day care center. Domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh was convicted of the bombing in 1997 and executed in 2001. Garland oversaw the bombing investigation and prosecution while working at the Justice Department in the 1990s, and said that even though "many years have passed, the terror perpetrated by people like Timothy McVeigh is still with us." There has been a renewed focus on domestic extremism in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and in March, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence wrote a report saying white supremacists and militias are the most lethal domestic threat. Often, these extremists "radicalize independently by consuming violent extremist material online and mobilize without direction from a violent extremist organization, making detection and disruption difficult," the report stated. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Facebook says it will remove content that 'praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death' ahead of Chauvin trial verdict

    In anticipation of the results of the Derek Chauvin trial, Facebook is making a major moderation change aimed at protecting George Floyd's memory.

  • One America News fires producer who publicly criticized the pro-Trump network's election coverage

    At the right-wing news channel One America News Network, "there's still serious doubts about who's actually president," as OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp said in a March 28 report. OAN "has become a kind of Trump TV for the post-Trump age," The New York Times reported Sunday, and some of its "coverage has not had the full support of the staff." One OAN producer, Marty Golingan, said the network had lurched to the right since he joined in 2016. The "majority" of his colleagues "did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air," Golingan told the Times, and "a lot of people said, 'This is insane, and maybe if [Dominion Voting Systems] sue us, we'll stop putting stories like this out.'" He said OAN's news director, Lindsay Oakley, reprimanded him for referring to "President Biden" in news copy. Golingan was fired Monday. He had told the Times' Rachel Abrams he would wear being sacked as "a badge of honor." UPDATE: One America News has fired Marty Golingan, who told us staffers don't think many of OAN's stories are true. “I’ve given up my journalistic integrity already, and to be fired, that would make me feel good,” he had told me. “I would wear it like a badge of honor.” — Rachel C. Abrams (@RachelAbramsNY) April 19, 2021 Of 18 current and former OAN staffers Abrams interviewed, 16 said their employer had broadcast reports they consider misleading, inaccurate, or untrue. But several also said they have bills to pay and few other job prospects. "We're not Nazis," one producer told Abrams. "Just, like, everyday people." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Jaslyn Adams shooting: First grader shot 6 times, Chicago police investigating if father was target

    CHICAGO – The 7-year-old girl killed Sunday afternoon while with her father in a McDonald’s drive-thru was a first grade student who attended a Chicago public school in Humboldt Park and Chicago detectives are investigating her fatal shooting as possibly targeting her father, according to police. Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot six times Sunday as she and her father waited in a drive-thru line at ...

  • Pelosi: Waters Should Not Apologize for Urging Protesters to ‘Get More Confrontational’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said she does not believe Representative Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) should apologize for her recent suggestion that protesters should “get more confrontational” if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted. “Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the Civil Rights movement. I myself think we should take our lead from the George Floyd family,” Pelosi said during an appearance on CNN. “They’ve handled this with great dignity and no ambiguity or lack of misinterpretation by the other side.” “No, no, I don’t think she should apologize,” she added. On Saturday, Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minn., to join protests in response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials said intended to discharge a Taser and not a handgun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Speaking just a few miles from where George Floyd died last year after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest, Waters said she was “going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” and called on others to join her. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue,” she said. Reporters asked Waters about the potential verdict in Chauvin’s case, which is expected to be handed down this week. Waters responded by saying that activists have “got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active” if he is not found guilty. “We’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters said, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) on Sunday called on Pelosi to take action against Waters over her comments. “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a tweet. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” However, asked by CNN if Waters’ comments had incited violence, Pelosi responded, “Absolutely not.”

  • Opinion: One reason tuition keeps soaring? Colleges' unhealthy obsession with 'yield'

    Yield — the percentage of students accepted to a college who ultimately decide to go there — is a crucial factor in higher education finance.

  • Report: At least two of the women suing Deshaun Watson have agreed to meet with the NFL

    The game of public-opinion ping pong continues between the lawyers representing the opposing sides of the Deshaun Watson controversy. On the same day that Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, took an ultra-aggressive position in officially responding to the 22 lawsuits and in making a public statement confirming that, yes, Watson and Harding believe all of the [more]

  • SBI arrests former NC police chief on 73 charges of evidence tampering, drug trafficking

    The former police chief of Chadbourn, NC, resigned earlier this month as the SBI conducted an investigation.

  • Former deputy under arrest for killing 3 people in Austin

    Authorities said Stephen Broderick is accused of killing his ex-wife, his teenage daughter and her boyfriend. Police arrested him after a 20-hour search, and a gun was found in his waistband.

  • Atlanta Woman Shot and Injured After Ignoring Man's Catcalls

    The Atlanta man fired close to five shots at Mansara and Davis as they tried to flee on the scooters. One of the bullets stuck Mansara in her shin.

  • How the charges against Derek Chauvin hold the key to unrest on the streets of America

    One of America’s most publicised police brutality cases is drawing to a close as Derek Chauvin awaits the jury's verdict. Footage of the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, as he cried “I can’t breathe” sparked global race protests in 2020. Mr Chauvin, a white man, is charged with murder and manslaughter over Mr Floyd's May 25 death, in a case that has become a landmark test of police accountability in the United States. The jury must deliberate on three charges, and their decisions could be critical to whether the US sees more unrest.

  • Indianapolis FedEx shooting: Who were the eight victims?

    Four of the eight who died at a FedEx warehouse were members of the Sikh community.

  • Cooper, Whitmer lead national call for businesses to ‘speak out’ on voter restrictions

    Exclusive: “Please speak out,” says the letter Cooper signed along with other current and former governors.

  • Myanmar junta cracks down on celebrations of new shadow govt

    Security forces in Myanmar used violence on Monday against demonstrators who sought to celebrate last week’s formation of a shadow government to serve as an alternative to the military junta that has held power since a February coup. Myanmar media and posts on social networks said the violence was especially intense in Myingyan, a town in central Myanmar, where the online news site The Irrawaddy reported at least one person was killed Sunday. Marches were held in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city, and elsewhere to show support for the “National Unity Government” announced Friday by protest leaders.

  • Former Neighbours star Menik Gooneratne says she wasn't supported over racist comments from viewers

    "We were left to deal with all of that on our own."