Former Hibbing assisted living facility employee investigated for sexual abuse

Jun. 4—The Minnesota Department of Health has substantiated claims of sexual abuse against a resident at Hillcrest Terrace Assisted Living in Hibbing.

A former employee has been found responsible for the abuse after an investigation was done with the health department, the Hibbing Police Department and Hillcrest administration.

According to the report, the former employee quit her job at Hillcrest Terrace Assisted Living without notice and made a report to law enforcement and Hillcrest management that she was sexually assaulted by a client in his bedroom.

Rachel Haupt, executive director of Hillcrest, said the incident happened in November 2020. It was reported to the state as soon as the facility learned about it the morning after it happened.

The Hillcrest client stated he and the employee had a consensual sexual relationship. The investigation reviewed electronic messages and facility security footage and found evidence of a sexual relationship. On the night of the reported incident, the employee was found to have spent three hours in the client's room when he had no scheduled care. The former employee claimed she was in the room for three hours looking at his colorings.

The Hillcrest resident is considered to be a vulnerable adult. According to the report, he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, anxiety, insomnia and hypertension. His services required at Hillcrest included medication management, housekeeping and laundry services. After the former employee's report was made against him, he quit his job and stated he had severe anxiety and fear.

Claims of sexual abuse against the former Hillcrest employee were substantiated under a Minnesota Statute defining abuse as "any sexual contact or penetration ... between a facility staff person or a person providing services in the facility and a resident, patient or client of that facility."

Haupt said Hillcrest took no action against the former employee because she had already quit her job and she was not certified as a nursing assistant. The facility was issued a correction order from the state regarding the vulnerable adult's right to be free from maltreatment.