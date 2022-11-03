Former Hickory CEO to be sentenced in $15M embezzlement scheme

The former CEO of a company in Hickory who is accused of stealing more than $15 million, will be sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Earlier this year, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported that Donna Steele pleaded guilty to a wire fraud embezzlement scheme that involved Tigra, a company based out of Hickory.

Steele will appear in front of a federal judge in Charlotte to be sentenced. Prosecutors are asking for between 70-87 months of prison time.

Steele pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million from Tigra for over seven years, according to federal documents. She used some of the money to pay for her lavish lifestyle and family businesses.

After pleading guilty, Channel 9 learned that as part of her plea agreement, Steele agreed to pay full restitution in the embezzlement case and is liquidating her assets.

Prosecutors said Steele had a multi-faceted embezzlement scheme, using her position to make more than $6 million in personal credit card purchases, approximately 98 checks totaling more than $2.8 million, 127 “QuickBooks transactions” totaling more than $4.7 million; and at least 117 wire transfers totaling more than $2.2 million.

Authorities believed she used money to also fund family businesses that were located in Alexander County, north of Hickory.

Steele is expected to show up at the courthouse sometime Thursday afternoon. The current head of Tigra is expected to address the court prior to sentencing.

