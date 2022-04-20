Former Hickory Flat clerk charged with embezzlement

Apr. 19—TUPELO — A former Benton County municipal figure has been indicted for embezzlement and ordered to pay more than $100,000.

State Auditor Shad White said agents from his office arrested former Hickory Flat City Clerk Stephanie Churchill of Benton County. She was indicted by a Benton County grand jury. A $104,256.92 demand letter was presented to Churchill upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Churchill is accused of not depositing money collected from city water and sewage bills from October 2018 through February 2021.

"This is, once again, another case where money intended to pay for water in a small town was embezzled. It resulted in a big loss for the people of Hickory Flat," White said.

If convicted, Churchill will face up to 20 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Ben Creekmore.

As a municipal employee, Churchill was covered by a $50,000 surety bond, which is similar to insurance and designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Churchill will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

