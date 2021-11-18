Former High Point lawyer's license suspended

Nov. 17—HIGH POINT — A Charlotte lawyer who formerly lived in High Point has had his law license suspended after pleading guilty to a federal charge that he tried to lure a minor into a sexual relationship.

Joshua Michael Reed, 31, formerly of an address in northern High Point, pleaded guilty June 8 in U.S. District Court in Charlotte to attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. He has not yet been sentenced, according to court records.

The N.C. State Bar suspended Reed's license on Nov. 2.

According to an FBI affidavit in the court file, Reed had online communications in February 2020 with an FBI agent posing as a 13-year-old girl who lived in Charlotte. They discussed meeting for sex, and Reed asked for sexually explicit photos, the affidavit said.

In October 2020, the FBI seized two laptop computers from Reed. On one they found a sexually explicit photo of a girl who appeared to be less than 6, and on the other they found records of other online conversations with minors about sex, including one who said she was 15 and sent Reed sexually explicit photos, the affidavit said.