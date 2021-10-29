Former High Point resident's death called suspicious

Oct. 29—HIGH POINT — Law enforcement officials in Robeson County are investigating the death of a woman who formerly lived in High Point.

A body that was discovered Monday during a missing person search on a road in the Rowland area — southwest of Lumberton near the South Carolina state line — has been identified as Jessica Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls. St. Pauls is north of Lumberton.

Lawrence was reported missing Oct. 12 by a family member and was last seen at her home on Sept. 26, the sheriff's office said, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Lawrence used to live in High Point, but it did not indicate how long ago. Lawrence worked at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The sheriff's office has taken a Robeson County man into custody who was driving Lawrence's vehicle about the time her disappearance was reported.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.