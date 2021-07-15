Former high school player’s lawsuit against Blackhawks may hinge on ‘smoking gun,’ but attorney says team gained unfair advantage with independent investigation

CHICAGO — The attorney for a former Chicago Blackhawks player who’s suing the team has called foul over the Hawks’ independent investigation of 2010 sexual abuse claims, saying the process allows their investigators to interview key witnesses outside of the court process while she’s restrained from doing the same for her two cases against the team.

“The Blackhawks sought from court an order prohibiting me from conducting any discovery until their motion to dismiss is ruled on,” said Chicago-based attorney Susan E. Loggans, who represents clients “John Doe 1” and “John Doe 2” in separate lawsuits that stem from the Hawks’ handling of sexual abuse allegations against former video coach Bradley Aldrich. “So I’ve tried to conduct discovery, but my hands are tied by that court order.

“So what they did in effect is tie my hands from doing anything while they go out and round up all of their former employees.”

The Blackhawks didn’t respond to several email and phone requests for comment this week. On June 28, the Hawks said in an email they would refrain from making future statements “out of respect for the ongoing legal proceedings and the independent review” by Chicago law firm Jenner and Block.

Meanwhile, several law professors who spoke to the Chicago Tribune agreed that the lawsuit filed by John Doe 2 — a former high school hockey player whom Aldrich was convicted of sexually assaulting in 2013 in Michigan — might have a high legal hurdle to clear before reaching the discovery phase, in which the Hawks and other parties could be compelled to produce documents and witnesses indicating what they knew about Aldrich’s employment, background, abuse allegations against him and other evidence relevant to the suit.

Several potentially impactful developments in the case have taken place in the last week.

— On Friday, the Hawks filed a motion to dismiss the second lawsuit. Last month they moved to dismiss the first lawsuit, filed by a former Hawks player who was on the 2009-10 Stanley Cup championship team.

— On Monday, Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, acknowledged to The Associated Press that it is aware of two sexual assault allegations against Aldrich in 2012, when he was employed as the school’s director of hockey operations, and that the university has launched an internal investigation.

— On Tuesday, Brent Sopel, another player on the 2010 Hawks, told TSN that “almost every player and coach was aware of the allegations” leveled against Aldrich.

— In a statement late Tuesday, former Hawks coach Joel Quenneville said he has offered to participate in Jenner and Block’s independent review of John Doe 1′s sexual abuse allegations, as well as those made by a teammate who’s acting as a witness in the suit. Quenneville, who now coaches the Florida Panthers, led the Hawks to the Stanley Cup championship in June 2010, a month after the sexual abuse allegedly occurred.

“Definitely would be interested in talking to Quenneville,” Loggans said.

She told the Tribune and at least one other media outlet this week that the two former Hawks players who made sexual abuse allegations against Aldrich would be willing to cooperate with the independent review if the Hawks in turn allowed Loggans to conduct interviews with team executives and other key figures — a request she said the Hawks rejected.

She also said they declined to tell her the scope of the review.

“Are they investigating that sexual misconduct occurred at all, or are they investigating whether the Blackhawks in fact knew about it and did nothing about it? What are they investigating?” Loggans said. “Are they going to agree to make the results public? Those are the questions I want answered.”

Loggans also questioned Jenner and Block’s independence because the Hawks are paying the firm to conduct the internal investigation.

“It’s like the fox hired an investigator to find out who’s robbing the henhouse,” she said.

Late last week, the Hawks filed a motion that in essence would bar Loggans from issuing subpoenas for documents and interviewing Hawks management.

The motion says Illinois law has strict standards about whether the Hawks would “owe a duty to protect” John Doe 2, who never was employed by or had a direct connection to the Hawks; therefore, he wouldn’t meet that standard. Nor did the Hawks “voluntarily take a duty to protect” him, the motion says.

John Doe 2 was 16 and a member of the Houghton (Mich.) High School hockey team in March 2013 when he was sexually assaulted by Aldrich, then a volunteer coach for the team. Aldrich pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months in jail and five years of probation and was required to register as a sex offender.

The lawsuit maintains that had the Hawks not been negligent in reporting Aldrich to Chicago police in 2010, Houghton never would have hired him as a volunteer, which constitutes “willful and wanton misconduct,” Loggans said.

However, the Hawks’ motion to dismiss maintains that John Doe 2 “failed to plead any actions that show either a deliberate intention to harm or an utter indifference to or conscious disregard for (his) welfare” that would justify such a claim.

Loggans told the Tribune she would request to amend that motion within the next 21 days to further demonstrate the team’s misconduct.

For the John Doe 2 lawsuit to proceed to discovery, in which both parties can gather evidence, the client might have a high legal burden to meet, three law professors said. They agreed it would take something akin to a letter of reference vouching for Aldrich to satisfy a judge.

“It seems to me … that the Blackhawks’ answer is very well-written and very sound, and that the plaintiff’s complaint is a non-starter absent at least some allegation of a positive recommendation to the (Houghton) school district by the Blackhawks,” Chicago-Kent College of Law professor Richard W. Wright told the Tribune via email.

Jennifer Brobst, an associate professor at Southern Illinois University School of Law, said that based on Illinois case law, “the standard (for the duty to warn others about an employee) is so high.”

“The basic rule, the no-duty rule, is clear in the motion to dismiss: You can’t sue people ordinarily for looking the other way,” she said.

SIU School of Law professor Cheryl Anderson, who teaches employment law, noted that courts tend to be fairly liberal with giving plaintiffs a chance to have discovery. Defendants can move to dismiss a case if no evidence turns up.

“You take the allegations in the complaint as if they are true; you treat it as if the plaintiff can prove them,” Anderson said. “They alleged in the complaint that the Blackhawks provided positive references for (Aldrich). If that’s true, then they have a plausible misrepresentation claim. … Then the court should allow the discovery to see if they can show that that’s true.

“If there’s references out there where they represent that (Aldrich) is really good at his job, they could possibly face some liability for failing to fully disclose what they know.”

Loggans acknowledged to the Tribune she doesn’t have evidence that a letter of reference exists.

“We don’t know, this is just our understanding,” she said. “We don’t have it. We can’t get it until discovery.”

She agreed that “Illinois is reluctant to enhance these duties and obligations (to protect third parties). It is going to boil down to the discovery … the ‘smoking gun.’ ”

Loggans also left open the possibility of suing Miami University and Notre Dame, where Aldrich also worked before he volunteered at Houghton High School, if the discovery process produces something incriminating on their parts.

“I didn’t know about Notre Dame or Miami (before filing the lawsuit against the Hawks), and we couldn’t do discovery until the case was on file,” she said. “It’s possible that we’ll learn something really egregious from them that will be applicable to John Doe 2, but I don’t know until I get to do discovery.

“The Blackhawks have tried to have the court bar that until those motions are over.”

Jessica Rivinius, Miami’s director of university news and communications, sent the following statement to the Tribune via email in response:

“Miami University does not tolerate sexual assault and believes those who perpetuate such devastating acts should be held accountable. In both cases that we are aware of, we contacted appropriate law enforcement.

“In November 2012, Miami University was made aware of allegations of an off-campus sexual assault involving a non-student adult and Brad Aldrich. When the Miami University Police Department reached out to the alleged victim, they offered to assist the individual in filing a police report with the Oxford Police Department. The individual declined to make a report.

“A second adult alleged victim came forward in 2018 and filed a police report with Miami University Police about an assault that occurred off-campus in 2012. That report was forwarded to the Oxford Police Department.”

A Notre Dame spokesman didn’t respond to the Tribune’s request for comment.