Former high school teacher with Horry County Schools fired for ‘inappropriate’ behavior

A former educator with Horry County Schools was fired after he was reported “having inappropriate conversations with students,” according to a termination letter.

Shane Cacho, who was a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, had his last day with the district on Oct. 31, the letter obtained My Horry News states.

A person told an officer that Cacho was sending inappropriate messages to a group chat with students, according to a police report reviewed by the newspaper.

It states the incident location was the school’s address.

The alleged incident is categorized as “pornography/obscene material,” in the report.

Cacho has not been charged police spokesman Thomas Vest told My Horry News.

A Freedom of Information Act request form was submitted to the district Wednesday.

This comes after a middle school teacher was charged with assault after grabbing a student and pushing her.

Alexandria Guest Wylie, who is a theater teacher at Aynor Middle School, was arrested Nov. 22 and released the same day, according to online booking records. The alleged assault on Nov. 9 was corroborated by witness statements and school surveillance videos, according to the arrest warrant.

An elementary school teacher and a principal were also arrested last month.

The alleged incident, which happened in February, involved a teacher “putting hand sanitizer in a child’s open wound,” an arrest warrant states.

Rebecca Schroyer, 47, who is the principal at Ocean Bay Elementary School, is accused of two counts of failing to report a child neglect allegation for an incident that happened during the 2021-22 school year.

Grace McColgan, 60, a special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary, was charged with six counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, stemming from the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, according to an arrest warrant.