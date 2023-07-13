Former high school teacher from Milledgeville indicted on child pornography charges

A federal grand jury charged a Milledgeville man who taught at Washington County High School with producing, distributing and receiving child pornography this week, officials said.

An indictment alleges Michael Allen Dendy, 32, produced child sex abuse material by enticing minors to participate in sex acts that were filmed or photographed, according to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. The indictment was returned Tuesday by a grand jury.

Dendy was also accused of distributing the material and possessing child pornography. Police arrested Dendy for the charges in January, which ended his time teaching at Washington County, where he had taught since 2020, according to the press release.

Before he taught at WCHS, Dendy taught at Griffin High School from 2018 to 2020. He previously taught at high schools in Maryland and Mississippi, the statement said.

The formal charges against Dendy tally 21 counts including five counts of production of child pornography, seven counts of distribution of child pornography, eight counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, the press release said.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with help from sheriff’s offices in Virginia and Maryland, according to the press release.

Parents and guardians of children who may have encountered Dendy and have concerns related to this investigation can contact the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) tip line at 1-866-347-2423.