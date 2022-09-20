Former Highland teacher sentenced to prison for sexual contact with student

A former teacher at Highland High School in Medina County has been sentenced to prison for having inappropriate sexual contact with a female student at the school.

Kyle Robert Brooks, 55, of Akron, pleaded guilty Monday in Medina County Common Pleas Court to two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

Judge Joyce Kimbler immediately sentenced Brooks to five years in prison, the penalty agreed upon by the attorneys.

“He accepted full responsibility for his actions and was genuinely remorseful,” said Don Malarcik, Brooks’ Akron attorney.

Brooks was arrested in April after investigators talked to the student. He immediately resigned from Highland and surrendered his teaching license.

Kimbler designated Brooks a Tier 3 sex offender, which means he will be required to register his address for the rest of his life.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Former Highland teacher sentenced to prison for sexual battery