Former highway worker facing DWI charge after street sweeper crash

Apr. 24—A former Town of Tonawanda Highway Department worker is facing several charges following a crash involving a street sweeper on the I-290 on April 7.

Roger D. Murphy, 58, of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned Monday before Tonawanda Town Court Justice Daniel T. Cavarello on one count of DWI, one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Class "A" misdemeanors) and one count of unsafe passing.

The DA's office said Murphy was operating a Town of Tonawanda street sweeper vehicle westbound on the I-290 about 10:30 a.m. April 7 when he caused the vehicle to crash near the Colvin Boulevard exit. After the crash, investigators found a single prescription painkiller pill inside of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Following the incident, Murphy was placed on administrative leave and then terminated from his position in the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department.

Murphy is scheduled to return on Monday, May 22 for further proceedings. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.s Bureau.

As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.