Former Hilliard church youth helper indicted on rape charges

A former youth member of a Hilliard church is facing a 7-count indictment, accused of raping and sexually assaulting minors that were in his care. One of the now-adult victims described the betrayal she experienced and the healing that continues.

Joshua R. Pearson, 23, is charged with four counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The alleged incidents took place at the former Open Gate Church of God, 4410 Avery Road, from August, 2013 to June of last year, according to Franklin County Common Pleas court records.

Hilliard police earlier this year had reported the alleged assaults by Pearson, who had assisted in the children’s and teen rooms of the church that now belongs to New Beginnings church and is unaffiliated with Open Gate. The victims were 7, 10 and 14 at the time of the alleged assaults, police have said.

One of them, now 18, told The Dispatch that she's since struggled with trust, but has wanted to defend other sexual abuse survivors when she came forward two years ago.

"I know that people who do this, statistically, are likely to do it again," said the woman who has undergone trauma therapy since her assault as a pre-teen.

"It was easy to put it in a box and forget about it," she said, describing Pearson's games of hide and seek that eventually led to the church's teen room. "He was like trying to take my clothes off. But I kept saying 'I don't want to do that,' " she recalled.

"I have very bad anxiety. And as a result of what happened to me I'm very scared of men and authority figures."

Pearson, who court records show does not have an attorney, answered a phone at his workplace on Wednesday morning. When told why a reporter was calling, he said he'd call right back. He never did.

Asked why she decided to speak out publicly, the victim who the Dispatch is not naming said "By sharing my personal story, that someone else would find more comfort sharing their story with police."

Hilliard's police Chief Michael Woods, has told parents to have "open and honest conversations with their children about any inappropriate behavior they may have witnessed or experienced,” in the hope that other victims might come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tom Morris at 614-334-2473 or tmorris@hilliardohio.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Rape and other charges filed against former Hilliard church helper