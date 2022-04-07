Former Hillsborough coach, teacher arrested again, faces new molestation charges

A 33-year-old former teacher and coach in Hillsborough County has been arrested on new charges after authorities say a second student has come forward with molestation allegations.

The student contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and told detectives that Matthew Hike had molested him more than 50 times between 2017 and 2021, the agency said in a news release Thursday. The student said the abuse happened while Hike was his football coach at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 E Bloomingdale Avenue in Valrico.

Hike, of Riverview, was arrested and booked into a Hillsborough County jail Wedneday, according to jail records. He later was released on bond.

It was the second arrest in two weeks for Hike. He was taken into custody March 24, after the grandmother of a Livingstone Academy student contacted the school to report that a teacher had inappropriately touched her grandchild, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives investigated the complaint and identified the suspect as Hike, one of the teachers at the private school in Seffner. They also discovered that Hike had shown the student several pornographic images, the agency said.

He faces five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and three counts of selling or distributing obscene material to a minor in connection to the March 24 arrest. After his arrest Wednesday, Hike now faces three additional counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hike may have abused others. Suspected cases can be reported by calling 813-247-8200.