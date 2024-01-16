Former Hillsborough principal Johnny Bush enters school board race

Johnny Bush, a former high school principal in Hillsborough County who runs the district’s administrators’ association, is running for school board.

Bush, 60 and originally from Palm Beach County, spent 33 years as an educator before retiring as principal of Plant High School. Since leaving Plant, he has worked as executive director of the Hillsborough Association of School Administrators, a position he must resign because of his candidacy. He also took a minimum wage job as a hall monitor at Jefferson High, which has allowed him to mentor students and hear about their concerns.

The countywide seat he is seeking is held by Lynn Gray, another seasoned educator who was first elected in 2016. Other candidates for that seat are Alene Atkins, Karen Bendorf, Jen Flebotte and Ashley Hartfield-Viewins.

Gray is not the only incumbent defending her seat this year. Jessica Vaughn has four challengers in northern Hillsborough’s District 3. Nadia Combs has two in District 1, which covers the northwest part of the county. Henry “Shake” Washington, who represents central Hillsborough’s District 5, is so far unopposed.

Bush said Monday, “I am running for school board because I feel like I have a vast amount of experience and I can bring something unique to the table. I have taught at every level and I have been successful at every level.”

Bush taught elementary grades at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine early in his career. He later taught middle school and was the principal at Plant and Robinson high schools. He also served as general manager of the district’s office for professional standards.

As the district looks for ways to control spending to avoid insolvency, Bush said he has become concerned about working conditions at schools. “We can believe in a balanced budget, but it cannot be on the backs of our students and our teachers,” he said.

“If we say we care about kids, we wouldn’t have overcrowded classrooms like we do. We have to care about student behavior or student apathy. A lot more kids want to learn than not want to learn. If you really care about kids, you have to take care of the people we put in charge of educating kids.”

Gray said her record over the past eight years, following decades in the classroom, includes countywide task forces and initiatives on behalf of Black and Hispanic students, a campaign to combat human trafficking, and work she did as a board member to lead the district through the pandemic and address the district’s financial problems.

“All of this reveals experience,” she said. “It reveals a board member who is student-centered as well as effective in making the necessary changes to reflect the needs of our children.”

Primaries in these nonpartisan races will take place on Aug. 20. In cases where no one wins the majority of the vote, there will be runoff elections on Nov. 5.