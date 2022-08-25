Former Hillsdale sheriff’s deputy to stand trial for sexual misconduct allegations

Former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Barkley will face trial for allegedly coercing a defendant into an inappropriate sexual relationship, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday in a news release.

Judge Michael J. Klaeren of the 12th District Court in Jackson County, found there was enough evidence to bind over Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, on two counts of misconduct in office. Each charge is a five-year felony.

Barkley allegedly exploited his position as a law enforcement officer to coerce a woman into a sexual relationship while the woman was being treated for substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Kentucky. Barkley is also being investigated by law enforcement in Kentucky.

Barkley was fired by Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire last year when the sheriff was informed of the allegations.

“The Department of Attorney General takes seriously reports of exploitation and will vigorously pursue those who abuse positions of authority and violate the public trust,” Nessel said.

Other potential victims are encouraged to come forward and report incidents to detective sergeant Matt Young, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, 517-540-7960, or detective Ted Johnson, Eaton County Sheriff's Office, 517-323-8492.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Former sheriff’s deputy to stand trial for misconduct