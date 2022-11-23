Former Hilton Principal Kirk Ashton sentenced to 63 years for abuse of students

A judge Wednesday sentenced former Hilton Central School District Principal Kirk Ashton to 63 years for his abuse of 21 boys on school grounds. However, he can't serve more than 20 years because of current state regulations.

State corrections regulation limits the maximum sentence to 20 years for the level of felonies with Ashton's sexual abuse convictions.

In sentencing Ashton, state Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi said, "When parents send their children to school, they do so with the expectation that it's going to be a safe environment." Instead, the children ended up being victims of sexual abuse by their principal, Renzi said.

A jury last month convicted Ashton after often difficult testimony from the boys and families about his touching and fondling of them in his office at Northwood Elementary School, where he was principal.

Hilton Central School District Principal Kirk Ashton was sentenced to 63 years for his abuse of 21 boys on school grounds.

More than two dozen former students, all boys, testified at Ashton's trial. Some of them detailed how Ashton touched their private parts under their clothing on numerous occasions while in his office at the school. Often, he had the children sit on his lap during meetings in his office, the victims testified during the trial.

Revelations of the abuse has prompted questions about how it could have continued for years, as it did. The school district is facing multiple lawsuits from parents.

"Kirk Ashton targeted those who needed extra support and instead of providing a safe environment, he groomed these children," District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement after the verdict. "These victims showed incredible resiliency that we hope will benefit them in their continued journey of recovery."

Ashton was the principal at Northwood Elementary School between 2004 and April 2021 and was suspended last spring after he was accused of sexually abusing students at the school, dating back to 2014. He was accused of the abuse of boys between 8 and 12 years old. He resigned months after the suspension.

The jury convicted Ashton of 46 counts — eleven counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, 17 counts of course of sexual conduct against a child and 18 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Kirk Ashton, former Hilton principal, sentenced for abuse of students