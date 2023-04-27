Former Hinds County Interim Sheriff and candidate indicted for soliciting bribes

Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler seen in this 2021 file photo.

A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment charging Marshand Crisler with soliciting bribes and with providing ammunition to a convicted felon, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Crisler, 54, of Jackson, is charged with having solicited and accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for agreeing to pass information concerning criminal investigations to the person who paid the bribes, according to court documents.

Crisler also allegedly agreed to protect a jailed family member of that person and agreed to award employment with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to that person, the press release states.

"These actions are alleged to have taken place during Crisler’s previous unsuccessful campaign for Hinds County Sheriff in 2021," the press release states. "The indictment also alleges that Crisler gave ammunition to a person he knew to be a convicted felon. It is against federal law for a public official to solicit or accept bribes. It is also against federal law to provide firearm ammunition to a known convicted felon."

Officials said Crisler will make his initial court appearance 1:30 p.m. Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

"If convicted, Crisler faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison as to each of the two counts in the indictment," the press release states. "The FBI is investigating the case. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Hinds County MS Interim Sheriff, candidate indicted for soliciting bribes