Former history teacher is arrested, accused of sexually victimizing 14-year-old in Pasadena

A former teacher at McKinley School in Pasadena was arrested and accused of sexually victimizing a 14-year-old student, police said.

Michael Medina, a former history teacher, was first arrested on March 1 after police officers responded to the school after a call of “suspicious circumstances” involving a teacher and student.

A preliminary investigation by police found that Medina had been sexually victimizing the 14-year-old, according to a police news release.

He posted bond and was released.

During a follow-up investigation, detectives from the Pasadena Police Department's Special Victims Unit obtained evidence suggesting that he molested the student and that he was in possession of child pornography. Police presented their evidence to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, said Lt. Monica Cuellar.

On Tuesday, the district attorney’s office filed 14 felony charges against Medina — seven counts of lewd acts with a child, three counts of lewd acts with a child where the suspect is at least 10 years older than the child and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Medina was arrested Thursday after he was located in Burbank. He was booked at the Pasadena jail and his bail was set at $850,000.

His arraignment took place Friday, Cuellar said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.