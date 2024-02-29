Former Hollyoaks star Olly Rhodes "excited" over Waterloo Road role

Hollyoaks star Olly Rhodes has shared his excitement over joining the cast of Waterloo Road following his exit from the Channel 4 soap.

Rhodes joined the Chester-based soap in July 2022 as Joseph Holmes, the boyfriend of Vicky Grant. He soon grew jealous of her friendship with DeMarcus Westwood, and his anger boiled over into murder as he stabbed Saul Reeves when he attempted to diffuse a fight between DeMarcus and Joseph.

He left the soap in October 2022 after he was eventually brought to justice and arrested for his crimes, letting DeMarcus walk free after previously being suspected of Saul's murder.

Following his explosive Hollyoaks exit, Rhodes is set to join the cast of BBC One soap Waterloo Road as Billy, the son of new headteacher Steve Savage, played by comedian Jason Manford.

Related: Waterloo Road airs shock accident in series finale

Sharing a picture of the iconic school's crest on Instagram, Rhodes wrote: "Looks like I'm going back to school… Excited to finally announce I'll be joining the next series of @waterlooroad playing the new head's son @jasonmanford – Billy Savage. Cannot wait to show you what we've been working on."

His onscreen father, played by Manford, is set to ruffle a few feathers among the existing faculty, with many fans questioning what his introduction to the show means for the future of the current head, Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin).

Speaking about the soap, Manford said it has been "an absolute treat" joining the drama and that he binged the previous seasons during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Helen Williams - BBC

Related: Waterloo Road star Lauren Drummond explains return in series finale

"What an absolute treat it is to join the cast and crew of Waterloo Road, right here in my home city of Manchester," the actor said in a statement.

"My kids and I binged the show on iPlayer during lockdown. It's such a brilliant, iconic show, so I'm dead proud to now be part of its history. Growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher and now becoming a headteacher, I know I would have been terrible!"

Waterloo Road airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that. Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Waterloo Road spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like