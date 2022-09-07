Former Holt teacher sent to prison in Shiawassee County sex assault case

A former elementary school teacher in the Holt School District has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a child in Shiawassee County.

Brian Hannon pleaded guilty in June to a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under age 13, court records indicate. He was sentenced Friday to 38 months to 15 years in prison by Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew Stewart.

Hannon was a transitional kindergarten teacher at Elliott Elementary School when the assault reportedly happened in early December 2021, officials said at the time. The district placed him on administrative leave pending an investigation.

A school official on Wednesday said Hannon is no longer employed in the Holt district but did not say whether he quit or was terminated.

Hannon has been working in the district since 2018, but school officials said they did not believe any Holt students were involved in the investigation.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said Hannon had also worked as a professional babysitter. He was living in Stockbridge at the time he was charged, court records indicate.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

