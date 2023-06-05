This former Holy Ghost Prep student wanted revenge, police say. Here is what happened.

A former student at a private all-Boy Catholic school in Bensalem is facing a felony threat charge after he allegedly posted a video on social media threatening his former classmates and the school.

Christian DiFlorio, 30, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of terroristic threats for reportedly posting a video on his Instagram account April 17 telling his former classmates he was “coming for you,” and telling them to “find God fast” because he will find them, according to a probable cause affidavit.

In the video, authorities said the name of Holy Ghost Preparatory High School was “prominently displayed” in the upper right hand corner of the video.

A Bensalem detective alerted school officials about the post, and when staff reviewed the school’s Instagram page they found the same video had been forwarded to them from a “concerned citizen.”

As a result the school went into a 2 ½ hour lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted after the detective learned DiFlorio was in Miami.

When police contacted DiFlorio, he admitted to making the post and began to ramble about how he was mistreated by classmates while in high school, the affidavit said.

DiFlorio allegedly admitted he intended to humiliate his classmates publicly via “national news,” but he denied intending to harm anyone.

When pushed about the post he said, "they all deserve it,” police said.

A spokesman for the high school did not immediately respond to an email seeking more information about DiFlorio. Court documents do not indicate if he graduated from the school.

DiFlorio was extradited from Florida and remains in Bucks County Jail on $950,000 bail. He had no legal representation listed as of Monday.

