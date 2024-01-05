Former Home and Away star Sam Frost discusses possibility of extending family

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost has discussed the possibility of extending her family.

Sam, who played Jasmine Delaney on the Aussie soap, welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Theodore aka Ted, with her fiancé Jordie Hansen in March.

Answering fan questions on her Instagram Story, Sam was asked: "Would you like more babies?"

"If I was younger, I’d want to have a HUGE clan. I love bubbas so much. But I’m older and have a smaller window," the actress, who is 34, replied.

"I’m also very aware it’s an enormous privilege being able to carry & birth a healthy child. So if my body allows, I’d love another one in a few years."

Sam was also asked what her favourite thing about her baby son was as he approaches his first birthday.

"Watching his little personality shine," Sam answered. "He has strong opinions, likes and dislikes.

"It’s fun getting to know him and seeing his character form."

Last August, Sam shared an update following Ted's arrival, revealing she'd had a "difficult" pregnancy.

"To be honest, I have actually surprised myself," she told Confidential on Nova radio.

"I found pregnancy really difficult and I thought that would be perhaps a reflection on what is going to happen coming up, but to be honest I am actually a little more relaxed than I thought."

Home and Away airs on Channel 5 in the UK and Channel 7 in Australia. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.



