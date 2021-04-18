Former home of defense witness in Derek Chauvin trial vandalized with pig’s head, blood

David Matthews, New York Daily News
·1 min read
The former home of a man who testified as part of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin‘s defense in his ongoing murder trial was vandalized over the weekend, police claim.

According to police in Santa Rosa, California, the former home of Barry Brodd was vandalized early Saturday morning with a pig’s head and animal blood.

However, police said, Brodd, a former training officer in the city, no longer even lives in California.

The current homeowners claimed that they woke up at 3 a.m. when a group of people in all black clothes threw a pig’s head on their porch and splattered blood on their front door and garage door. The vandals supposedly put blood on another statue in the town before fleeing the scene.

Brodd, a use-of-force expert, testified Tuesday that Chauvin acted with “objective reasonableness” while restraining George Floyd. Several prosecuting witnesses, including ones that actually worked for Chauvin’s department, offered contradictory testimony. Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro slammed the testimony and pointed out that Brodd had not worked for the department since 2004.

Closing arguments in the Chauvin trial begin Monday.

