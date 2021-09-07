Former home health aid pleads guilty to stealing from Murrysville client

Sep. 7—A North Versailles woman pleaded guilty to a theft charge Tuesday in connection with items missing from a Murrysville home where she worked as a health aide.

The amount of restitution Breianna Knox, 31, brings to her sentencing hearing in a few months could sway prosecutors to recommend a reduced term on house arrest. Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli said Knox could face up to seven years of probation and 18 months on house arrest under a plea agreement.

"If Ms. Knox came with a significant portion of restitution at the time of sentencing, I will be willing to reduce the house arrest," Iannamorelli said.

Knox was arrested in 2018 after Murrysville police said she took checks, credit cards and jewelry from an elderly woman who privately employed her for two years. Iannamorelli said the total amount of restitution is about $79,000.

A restitution hearing will be scheduled in two months as the defense appears to be disputing that amount.

"Ms. Knox definitely wishes to have a restitution hearing," said attorney Jim Robinson. "They're going to try to work that amount out."

Iannamorelli said if the defense can show that some of the money was payment for Knox's work, the amount could change.

"We didn't just pick a number out of the air, it was itemized by the victim," he said.

Sentencing will be held at a later date. Judge Timothy Krieger gave the OK for Knox to relocate to Florida, but warned that if she didn't abide by the terms of her sentence, Westmoreland County prosecutors could get a bench warrant and extradite her.

